2.4 billion soms spent on public sector salaries in November in Kyrgyzstan

At least 2,401.7 billion soms have been allocated from the republican budget for the salaries of employees of budget-funded organizations in Kyrgyzstan in November 2019. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The total cash expenditures of the budget according to departmental classification amounted to 11,956.2 billion soms over the past month, including payment of social assistance allowances — 819.8 million soms, social security benefits — 7.9 million soms.

In addition, 739.7 million soms have been allocated for use of goods and services, a little more than 90 million soms — for the purchase of goods and services, and 51 million soms — for utility bills.
