Soil from mass graves of WWII soldiers from Bishkek to be sent to Moscow

A ceremony of transfer of a case with soil from six mass graves of soldiers of the Great Patriotic War, who died in hospitals in the Kyrgyz SSR, took place at Kyzyl-Asker fraternal cemetery. The cases will be sent to Moscow. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration said.

According to it, the official transfer took place within the framework of the project of the Ministry of Defense of Russia «Road of Memory» to eternize the memory of participants of the World War II who died or went missing in the fields.

As noted, such ceremonies were held at all fraternal graves yesterday — on the day of start of the battle near Moscow. Soil from them will be brought in cases to Bishkek.
