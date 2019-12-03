09:49
SDPK without Atambayev plans to hold conference

The Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, headed by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov, intends to hold a conference of its part of the SDPK in December. He himself told reporters.

Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov plans to invite all high-ranking people who came from the SDPK to the meeting of the party members.

«According to the results of the conference, a list of those who participated and who decided to leave the SDPK will be published. The people have the right to know who is who,» he said.

Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov noted that court proceedings continued to seize a seal and constituent documents from the part of the Social Democrats, who support the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

Earlier, a member of the SDPK Political Council, deputy Irina Karamushkina said that the documents and the seal of the SDPK party were taken out of Kyrgyzstan.

Former head of Chui region Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov headed the movement SDPK without Atambayev. On April 18, the Ministry of Justice registered him as the Chairman of SDPK and changed the address of the political organization. Former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters consider the decision illegal. They appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a demand to hold the Minister of Justice accountable.
