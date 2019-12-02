Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldovanovka

A convict hanged himself at a correctional facility No. 1 in Moldovanovka village. The State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the convict committed suicide.

«An investigation is underway, we are waiting for results of a forensic medical examination,» the agency said.

Body of the deceased was burned. As the state service explained, the convict was smoking before committing suicide.

«According to the expert, a cigarette butt fell on a chair, it caught fire. The body was slightly burned, hands too,» the State Penitentiary Service said.