17:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldovanovka

A convict hanged himself at a correctional facility No. 1 in Moldovanovka village. The State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the convict committed suicide.

«An investigation is underway, we are waiting for results of a forensic medical examination,» the agency said.

Body of the deceased was burned. As the state service explained, the convict was smoking before committing suicide.

«According to the expert, a cigarette butt fell on a chair, it caught fire. The body was slightly burned, hands too,» the State Penitentiary Service said.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Military conscript hangs himself in military unit in Mailuu-Suu
Soldier of Ground Forces hangs himself in Osh region
Man dies after falling from 12th floor of residential building in Bishkek
Officer of military unit hangs himself in Koi-Tash
Fallen from 11th floor girl dies from injuries
Teenager hangs himself in Aksy, his girlfriend commits suicide 2 days later
Teenager falls from fifth floor window in Bishkek
Patient jumps from polyclinic's window in Zhaiyl district
Resuscitator commits suicide in Zhaiyl district
14-year-old girl dies after jumping from ninth floor window in Bishkek
Popular
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
2 December, Monday
16:37
Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldovanovka Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldo...
16:02
Smuggling schemes. Azattyk journalists summoned for interrogation
15:41
Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova secures berth at the Olympic Games
15:27
Historical museum to be opened after payment of debt to German company
15:10
Feminale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative