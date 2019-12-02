15:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to step up search and rescue operations at Kumtor mine. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Government instructed to mobilize all efforts to search for the missing Kumtor employees, to increase, if necessary, the number of people involved in the search and to find out the reasons for the happened.

According to preliminary information, a dramatic failure occurred at Kumtor mine at the Lysii waste rock dump at approximately 5:43 a.m. on December 1, 2019. At that time, operators of the mining department worked in that area. After transmission of information from the foremen of the mining department about beginning of the dramatic failure to the mountain dispatcher, they immediately gave a signal to all employees of the mining department about evacuation from the dangerous zone to a safe area.

Related news
Emergency Ministry rescuers involved in search for Kumtor mine workers
«Due to the production necessity, one of the mining department foremen O. Ishenbekov was driving up by a Ford service pickup truck and, probably, after receiving the signal about the immediate evacuation, took the bulldozer driver Zh. Zhunushov with him for transportation to a safe area. However, after recounting of all evacuated employees of the mining department, it was found that the driver of the bulldozer Zh. Zhunushov and the foreman of the mining department O. Ishenbekov were absent, who did not respond to repeated calls on the radio,» the Cabinet said.

Access of equipment and people to the dangerous zone was completely stopped. Both workers are currently reported as missing. Their close relatives and state bodies were informed about the incident.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, all necessary measures are now being taken to establish the whereabouts of the missing. Rescuers together with members of the emergency rescue team conduct search and rescue operations. An investigation has been started on the fact of the incident, the reasons for the shift of the dump are investigated by the appropriate specialists.

The search and rescue operations involve 26 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, search dogs, 12 members of the Kumtor Gold Company emergency rescue team. All the necessary equipment is involved in the search.

«Work to determine the causes of the incident is carried out jointly with the relevant state bodies. After the incident, the production process was temporarily suspended. The site where the dump has abruptly shifted does not threaten the main production facilities of the mine and is located at a safe distance from the central pit, tailings and Petrov lake. Dumps, which are waste rocks, do not contain any harmful substances and do not pose a threat to the environment,» the Government stressed.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Incident at Kumtor mine. Open pit mining operations temporarily halted
Search for missing Kumtor mine workers continues
Emergency Ministry rescuers involved in search for Kumtor mine workers
Incident occurs at Kumtor mine. Two employees go missing
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Kumtor to restrain economic growth in Kyrgyzstan until the end of year
Over 14 tons of gold produced at Kumtor for nine months of 2019
Orozbek Duisheev: If we nationalize Kumtor, everything will fall apart in a year
Kyrgyzstan - Centerra agreement to ensure more efficient operation of Kumtor
Aza Migranyan: Kyrgyzstan will get four bonuses from Kumtor agreement
Popular
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
2 December, Monday
15:27
Historical museum to be opened after payment of debt to German company Historical museum to be opened after payment of debt to...
15:10
Feminale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative
14:54
Most buildings in Kyrgyzstan not accessible to people with disabilities
14:32
Feminale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed
14:13
Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work