Smog in Bishkek. Activists offer to announce Wednesday a car-free day

Civic activist Konstantin Konkin offers to announce Wednesday a car-free day in Bishkek. He posted on his Facebook page.

He calls for using public transport or walking on this day, instead of a personal car and a taxi.

«Our city is small. You can walk for an hour and a half and use public transport. At the same time, we will see how this will influence the environment,» Konstantin Konkin says.

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air. Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. Measurement results are available in real time.

Excess of the maximum permissible level of concentration of harmful substances in the air is registered every day.