Incident at Kumtor mine. Open pit mining operations temporarily halted

A significant waste rock dump failure has occurred at Kumtor mine yesterday. As a result, two employees of the company went missing, Kumtor Gold Company reports.

Centerra Gold and Kumtor Gold Company’s first priority at this time is to locate the missing employees through a search and rescue operation which began immediately and is ongoing in cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic Ministry of Emergencies.

According to preliminary information, a dramatic failure occurred at Kumtor mine at the Lysii waste rock dump, at approximately 5:43 a.m. on December 1, 2019. Kumtor initiated an emergency evacuation of all mine personnel from the area and an immediate cessation of mining operations.

The company has notified all relevant government authorities and the two employee’s families.

Open pit mining operations have been temporarily halted and the mine plan is being re-evaluated. The company will not be in a position to make any comments about the re-start of mining operations until the search and rescue efforts have been completed and a revised mine plan has been developed.