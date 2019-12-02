12:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Search for missing Kumtor mine workers continues

Missing workers of Kumtor mine have not yet been found.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, a canine team is involved in the search. Relatives of the missing left for the scene.

At the instruction of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety left for Kumtor mine in Issyk-Kul region to clarify the circumstances at the scene. The head of the Government instructed to take all necessary measures to search for the missing citizens at Kumtor mine.

It is known that two Kumtor employees: a bulldozer driver and a foreman, who were on the night shift, went missing in the morning of December 1.

According to preliminary data, employees could suffer as a result of a landslide at Kumtor. Search is currently underway. Causes of the incident will be known later.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Incident at Kumtor mine. Open pit mining operations temporarily halted
Emergency Ministry rescuers involved in search for Kumtor mine workers
Incident occurs at Kumtor mine. Two employees go missing
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Kumtor to restrain economic growth in Kyrgyzstan until the end of year
Over 14 tons of gold produced at Kumtor for nine months of 2019
Orozbek Duisheev: If we nationalize Kumtor, everything will fall apart in a year
Kyrgyzstan - Centerra agreement to ensure more efficient operation of Kumtor
Aza Migranyan: Kyrgyzstan will get four bonuses from Kumtor agreement
Kumtor mine has more than 100 tons of gold
Popular
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
2 December, Monday
12:25
Incident at Kumtor mine. Open pit mining operations temporarily halted Incident at Kumtor mine. Open pit mining operations tem...
12:16
Six Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey for electronic cigarettes smuggling
11:44
Search for missing Kumtor mine workers continues
11:36
Smog in Bishkek. Residents ask to introduce state of emergency in capital
11:21
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 5 times in some districts of Bishkek