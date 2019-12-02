12:37
1.9 billion soms transferred to special account from fight against corruption

Since July 2018, at least 1,909.7 billion soms have been transferred to the single deposit account of law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provides such data.

Most of the money was transferred by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (941.5 million soms) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (328.3 million soms). Other 332.7 million soms were transferred by the State Committee for National Security and 7 million soms — by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall, the account was opened for accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.
