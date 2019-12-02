Emergency Ministry rescuers involved in search for Kumtor mine workers

Additional forces were attracted to search for missing employees of Kumtor mine. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the instruction of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety left for Kumtor mine in Issyk-Kul region to clarify the circumstances at the scene. The head of Government instructed to take all necessary measures to search for the missing citizens at Kumtor mine.

It is known that two Kumtor employees: a bulldozer driver and a foreman, who were on the night shift, went missing in the morning of December 1.

According to preliminary data, the employees could suffer as a result of a landslide at Kumtor. Search is currently underway. Causes of the incident will be known later.