Boxers from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at an International Tournament in Russia. The Vice President of the Boxing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Orzubek Nazarov told.

Traditional competitions in memory of Vladislav Strizhov were held on November 28-30 in Nadym city (Russia). Representatives from Russia, Germany, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia and Ukraine participated in it.

Kyrgyz boxers Azat Kubatov and Satybaldy uulu Sagyn won three fights each in their weight categories and became champions. Toktosun uulu Bakyt took the third place.