Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov became a three-time world kickboxing champion. The head coach of the Kyrgyz team Takhir Marasulov told 24.kg news agency.

The World Championship was held on November 23-30 in Antalya (Turkey). Kyrgyzstan was represented by nine athletes. Avazbek Amanbekov defeated representatives of Mauritius, Morocco and Turkmenistan in full contact section in 57 kg weight category.

In the same section, Kyrgyzstani Rustam Ibragimov won a bronze medal in 60 kg weight category.