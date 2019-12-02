09:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek to host 1st European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum

The 1st European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum will be held in Bishkek in 2020. It was announced at the 16th meeting of the Kyrgyz Republic — EU Cooperation Committee. The Foreign Ministry said.

The parties discussed initiatives to implement a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, as well as implementation of the new EU strategy for Central Asia.

The European side noted the achievements of Kyrgyzstan in the field of democracy and expressed the importance of continuing reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended
Trade Union Law. EU Delegation monitors situation
Nearly 6.5 tons of garbage collected on beach in Bosteri for a day
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?
Kyrgyzstan to host EU - Central Asia Economic Forum in 2020
Federica Mogherini in Kyrgyzstan: Meeting with President, Order from MFA
Federica Mogherini: Central Asia should not be used for geopolitical games
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral and judicial reform
Federica Mogherini calls new cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan ambitious
Kyrgyzstan to get €36 million for education sector support
Popular
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
2 December, Monday
09:21
Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes place in Osh Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes plac...
09:13
Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border temporarily closed
09:07
Bishkek to host 1st European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum
09:01
Suspect in murder of assistant prosecutor in Moscow arrested in Bishkek
1 December, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyz for three months. How an American Risa Matsumaro plays kok-boru
30 November, Saturday
13:26
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
13:08
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
11:55
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
11:39
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
10:42
Northern part of Bishkek left without gas for several days