Bishkek to host 1st European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum

The 1st European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum will be held in Bishkek in 2020. It was announced at the 16th meeting of the Kyrgyz Republic — EU Cooperation Committee. The Foreign Ministry said.

The parties discussed initiatives to implement a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, as well as implementation of the new EU strategy for Central Asia.

The European side noted the achievements of Kyrgyzstan in the field of democracy and expressed the importance of continuing reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law.