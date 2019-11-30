Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is suspected of one more crime. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs charges his client with obstructing the investigation. It refers to the period when Atambayev refused to come to interrogation within the case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev.

«He was handed a notice of suspicion. But he was formally charged with only one episode related to Batukaev. But as I have already said: the investigation does not have a single evidence of Almazbek Atambayev’s guilt. The case is fabricated, like all the other,» the lawyer said.

He added that at the next court hearing, which is scheduled for December 6, he was going to petition for not bringing Almazbek Atambayev to court anymore. He refuses to participate in the process.

The investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants in the case are 19 people. These are doctors and laboratory assistants who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.