Saimaiti’s murder. Suspects continue to hide personal data

According to the results of a telephone conversation between the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov and his colleague from Turkey, interim information was provided on investigation into the murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

It is specified that four people were detained on suspicion of the murder:

— 28-year-old Khusein Akhmetaliev. According to him, he is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, a native of Osh city;

— 31-year-old Normakhamat Aripkhonov, who also said that he is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan;

— 26-year-old Ali Isbekh, a native of Idlip, a citizen of Syria;

— 25-year-old Abdullah Enver, a native of Aleppo. According to him, he is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

«According to the Turkish side, these individuals are still deliberately hiding their true personal data. This is evidenced by the fact that the detainees lack identity documents. However, they allegedly did not officially cross the state border of Turkey. Law enforcement agencies establish the citizenship of the suspects. The information was sent to the interdepartmental investigative group of the Main Investigation Committee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan to verify citizenship of Kyrgyzstan of the two detainees,» the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.

The Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at while he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After a photograph of Saimaiti with some politicians was published, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan decided to investigate his murder.