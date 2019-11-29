20:53
Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes importance of completing legal registration of borders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted at a meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent that it was more than ever necessary to continue joint work on completing the legal registration of state borders as soon as possible. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, the spread of the ISIS ideology and other radical groups in the region were of deep concern.

«The active propaganda and recruitment of our compatriots into the ranks of mercenary terrorists becomes an alarming factor for the region. Only through active joint efforts we can effectively counter the threat of international terrorism and extremism. The Kyrgyz side expresses its firm commitment to ensuring regional security,» the president stressed.

He noted that one of the most important issues was to increase mutual understanding and security at borders.

«It is important to make every effort to maintain stability and further strengthen mutual trust on our borders. I urge to deepen cooperation between our border and customs structures, territorial security and internal affairs bodies, and local authorities,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
