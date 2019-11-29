20:54
Kyrgyzstan to host 3rd meeting of heads of Central Asian countries

Presidents of Central Asian countries have chosen Kyrgyzstan as the country, which will host the third consultative meeting. Kazinform agency reports.

The decision was made in the framework of the second consultative meeting of the heads of state in a narrow format, which was held today in Tashkent.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the negotiations. Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev came from Kazakhstan.

By the way, he was elected an Honorary Chairman of the meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia.

The agenda included issues of regional policy, cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport and communication spheres, scientific, technical and humanitarian exchanges, ensuring security in Central Asia.

The first consultative meeting was held in 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan.
