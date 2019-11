«In the remaining month of 2019, a decrease in gold production at Kumtor mine will continue to have a restraining effect on economic activity and GDP growth,» said Anatoly Kharitonchik, Chief Specialist of the Economic Analysis Department of the Eurasian Development Bank, said to 24.kg news agency.

Related news Economy of Kyrgyzstan to grow by 3.4% annually in the next 2 years

According to him, the slowdown in economic activity in the country at the end of October is due to a decrease in production at Kumtor mine. Excluding Kumtor, GDP growth slightly accelerated against the backdrop of the restoration of agricultural production and preservation of positive dynamics in the construction sector for the first 10 months of this year.

«At the end of 2019, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth will be 4 percent. In the medium term, the economy is expected to continue a steady growth at a rate close to potential,» said Anatoly Kharitonchik.