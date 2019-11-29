20:54
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire in Surgut

Two Kyrgyzstanis — wife and husband — died in a fire on November 26 in Surgut (Russia). The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia reported.

41-year-old Sh.U.K., a citizen of the Russian Federation, and 37-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan K.A.Zh. died. Both of them are natives of Alai district of Osh region.

Cargo 200 with the body of Sh.U.K. was sent to Osh city today through Yekaterinburg with the assistance of representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora. Body of K.A.Zh. is planned to be sent to the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan on November 30 after all documents are drawn up.
link:
views: 102
