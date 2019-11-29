20:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Photo of the day. Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in courtroom

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was brought to court. 24.kg news agency managed to take a photo of the defendant. This is the first photo since the arrest of the former head of state on August 8, 2019.

Earlier, Almazbek Atambayev did not come to preliminary hearings. He refused to leave the cell of SCNS pre-trial detention center. He argued his decision by the fact that he would not play the role that was assigned to him in this litigation.

According to lawyer Sergey Slesarev, Almazbek Atambayev was forcibly taken to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek today. But the former president, according to lawyers, did not offer resistance.

Investigation into the unlawful release of a crime boss was resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

Defendants in the case are 19 people. These are doctors and laboratory assistants who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.
link:
views: 142
Print
Related
80 days in pretrial detention center. Raisa Atambayeva allowed to visit husband
Photo of the day. Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hugging Khabibula Abdukadyr
Former president Atambayev not allowed to meet with his family
Batukaev’s case. Trial postponed due to disease of Abdukhalim Raimzhanov
Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend trial
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins
Batukaev’s case. Almazbek Atambayev indicted on only one count
Son of former president Atambayev sues Prosecutor General’s Office
Almazbek Atambayev demands to release people detained after Koi-Tash events
Parliament deputies visit Atambayev in pretrial detention center
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
29 November, Friday
18:54
Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes importance of completing legal registration of borders Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes importance of completing lega...
18:38
Kyrgyzstan may get loan for budget support from Eurasian Fund
18:27
Kyrgyzstan to host 3rd meeting of heads of Central Asian countries
18:12
Kumtor to restrain economic growth in Kyrgyzstan until the end of year
17:53
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire in Surgut