20:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ruslan Davydov: We need to abandon exemptions within EAEU

«Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union need to abandon customs exemptions and align law enforcement practices,» Ruslan Davydov, First Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, said at the Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

Related news
EDB economies' resilience to external shocks increased
According to him, the customs services of the EAEU countries have adapted to new conditions over the years. But they also faced a number of problems.

«There is still much that needs to be done to achieve unity. We see this from statistics. The absence of customs borders between the states shows that the difference in potentials leads to overflows of goods. This distorts the statistics and hinders the growth of mutual trade of the EAEU countries,» said Ruslan Davydov.

«In order to change the situation, it is necessary to align legal regulation and give up exemptions. It is necessary to provide an information component — customs services must see all the data online in order to make decisions. There are tools, there is a Customs Committee, a Board of the Customs Union,» he said.
link:
views: 140
Print
Related
EAEU countries should come to common market of finances, securities by 2025
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia show highest economic growth for 5 years in EAEU
Export of Kyrgyz products to EAEU declines by 3.6 percent
EAEU to introduce marking for perfumes, eau de toilette, tires, cameras
EAEU businesses to discuss possible challenges, opportunities of the Union
Non-food products fall in price most of all in Kyrgyzstan among EAEU states
Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EAEU
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
29 November, Friday
18:54
Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes importance of completing legal registration of borders Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes importance of completing lega...
18:38
Kyrgyzstan may get loan for budget support from Eurasian Fund
18:27
Kyrgyzstan to host 3rd meeting of heads of Central Asian countries
18:12
Kumtor to restrain economic growth in Kyrgyzstan until the end of year
17:53
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire in Surgut