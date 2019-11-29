Ruslan Davydov: We need to abandon exemptions within EAEU

«Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union need to abandon customs exemptions and align law enforcement practices,» Ruslan Davydov, First Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, said at the Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

According to him, the customs services of the EAEU countries have adapted to new conditions over the years. But they also faced a number of problems.

«There is still much that needs to be done to achieve unity. We see this from statistics. The absence of customs borders between the states shows that the difference in potentials leads to overflows of goods. This distorts the statistics and hinders the growth of mutual trade of the EAEU countries,» said Ruslan Davydov.

«In order to change the situation, it is necessary to align legal regulation and give up exemptions. It is necessary to provide an information component — customs services must see all the data online in order to make decisions. There are tools, there is a Customs Committee, a Board of the Customs Union,» he said.