Kyrgyzstan and Armenia show highest economic growth for 5 years in EAEU

Youngest participants — Kyrgyzstan and Armenia — show the highest economic growth for five years of work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The First Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Mikhail Babich stated today at Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

According to him, EAEU is an established project as of today. There are conditions for business development, stimulation of investment inflows, capital inflows and labor. The union’s advantage is a global market and 185 million people.

«The EAEU countries are now successfully coping with the barriers that arise in the integration process. Acceleration of long-term growth is a priority now. Drivers of integration processes have already been created,» Mikhail Babich stressed.
