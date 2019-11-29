Raiymbek Matraimov summoned for interrogation to SCNS

Former first deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov was summoned for questioning to the State Committee for National Security. Press center of the committee reported.

Photo Sputnik

It is specified that Raiymbek Matraimov will be questioned as part of a pre-trial proceedings, registered on the basis of a journalistic investigation on the grounds of crime under Article 39 and Article 130 part 1 (attempted murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An interdepartmental investigation team continues investigative activities.

Recall, the journalistic investigation about smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. The material states that unknown people repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he was forced to flee to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with investigation.