Raiymbek Matraimov summoned for interrogation to SCNS

Former first deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov was summoned for questioning to the State Committee for National Security. Press center of the committee reported.
Recall, the journalistic investigation about smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. The material states that unknown people repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he was forced to flee to Turkey.
The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with investigation.