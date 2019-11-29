20:56
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan outline joint plans

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined joint plans for the near future for further cooperation between the countries. The President of Kyrgyzstan, in the framework of participation in the second Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, held talks with his counterpart from Uzbekistan. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The heads of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan noted the positive dynamics in development of bilateral relations based on centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness.

The heads of state discussed prospects for cooperation, measures for building up trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and cross-border interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed interest in expanding the entire spectrum of Kyrgyz-Uzbek strategic cooperation.
