Air pollution level in Bishkek was higher in Soviet times

Air pollution level in Bishkek was higher in Soviet times. The head of the Department for Environmental Pollution Monitoring of the Agency for Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic Lyudmila Nyshanbaeva told today at a round table discussion.

According to her, the agency has been monitoring air quality in Bishkek since the 1960s.

«In Soviet times, air pollution was worse, an excess was observed in all respects,» said Lyudmila Nyshanbaeva.

At the same time, she noted that there was always a smog in the city.

«Another thing is that it varies from season to season. Its level is lower in spring and summer, and is higher — in winter,» the expert said.

Lyudmila Nyshanbaeva added that an active discussion of the air pollution issue in society can be caused by the fact that people began to think about their health.
