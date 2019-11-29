President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Tashkent

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to participate in the second consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Presidential press service reported.

The agenda includes issues of expanding regional cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan Ibragim Zhunusov, the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov and the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov.

Recall, the first consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia took place on March 15, 2018 in Nur-Sultan city (Kazakhstan).