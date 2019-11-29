President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Tashkent

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to participate in the second consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Presidential press service reported.
The agenda includes issues of expanding regional cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.
Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Recall, the first consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia took place on March 15, 2018 in Nur-Sultan city (Kazakhstan).