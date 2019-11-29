Kyrgyzstani tried in Russia for attempt to bribe Interior Ministry employee

A criminal case against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was sent to a court in Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia. REGNUM news agency reports.

According to investigation, an attempt to bribe the head of the Migration Office of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Turinsky district was registered on September 16, 2019.

On that day, the accused turned to the office with a request to extend her period of stay in Russia for one year. Having received a legal refusal, the woman offered a police officer to take an envelope with 1,000 rubles in it.

Despite the fact that the accused was explained that her actions were unlawful, she insisted and offered to take the envelope. As a result, the head of the Migration Office reported about the incident to the duty unit, after which a criminal case was opened against the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.