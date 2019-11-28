Valery Semerikov: Priorities announced by Kyrgyzstan fully implemented

Summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization takes place in Bishkek.

During the press scrum, the Acting CSTO Secretary General Valery Semerikov noted that Kyrgyzstan had fulfilled all the obligations announced during its chairmanship.

According to him, this causes great respect from the colleagues of the President of Kyrgyzstan. This was noted by all heads of state.

«When discussing issues in a narrow format, during a personal meeting with the Chairman of the Collective Security Council, the President of Kyrgyzstan, I focused on the fact that the declared priorities for the chairmanship were fully implemented. They really were very important, necessary and timely for the advancement of the CSTO in many areas. Yesterday, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Secretaries of Security Councils spoke about this,» said Valery Semerikov.

He told that military-political situation in the world and in the zone of responsibility of the organization was discussed during the session of the Collective Security Council.

«Suggestions were made on measures to improve the effectiveness of the CSTO, in particular, on issues of foreign policy activity and coordination of work with international organizations, establishment of close cooperation in resolving many issues. First of all, in the fight against terrorism and extremism,» said Valery Semerikov.

According to the Acting Secretary General of the CSTO, the Heads of State signed a list of additional measures aimed at reducing tension on the Tajik-Afghan border. He added that the CSTO members focused on the need to accelerate formation of a targeted program to strengthen protection of the state border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.