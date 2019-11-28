23:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to meet with Vladimir Putin

Summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is taking place in Bishkek.

It became known that the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will meet with the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin today. The heads of state intend to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting of the CSTO Council, the presidents signed 15 documents, including an action plan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, a change to the regulation on the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a collective action plan of the CSTO members on implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021 and other documents.
