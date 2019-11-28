00:00
Vladimir Putin: Russia will help expand circle of CSTO friends

Russia will contribute to expanding the circle of CSTO friends by developing cooperation with all interested states and international associations. President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced at the summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to him, in 2018, Russia approved a package of documents opening up the possibility of granting of a status of an observer or partner of CSTO.

«After the documents are ratified by all the CSTO countries, we can begin a dialogue with the states expressing interest and readiness to establish close contacts with the organization,» said Vladimir Putin.
