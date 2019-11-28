00:00
Vladimir Putin: It is necessary to intensify counteraction to drug trafficking

Practice of joint operations to detect and eliminate terrorist groups, their bases, and sources of financing in the CSTO space is useful. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced at the summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

He considers prevention of drug trafficking as a priority.

«It is necessary to initiate implementation of the CSTO new anti-drug strategy for 2021-2025, which will contain further specific measures to curb drug production and trade, and strengthen the border regime,» the Russian leader said.

«Peacekeeping and maintenance of high readiness of peacekeeping forces requires particular attention. We suggest to continue development of regulatory and organizational documents that would allow the CSTO units to participate in UN peacekeeping operations,» said Vladimir Putin.
