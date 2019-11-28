President of Kyrgyzstan impressed by Russian weapons power

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is impressed by the power of Russian weapons. He stated this at the summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The head of state noted Russia’s efforts to ensure security in the Eurasian region.

«Center 2019 strategic command and staff exercises of the Russian Armed Forces have become a vivid evidence of these efforts. I observed the active phase of the exercises with use of the most modern technology in Orenburg. I personally saw the power of Russian weapons and was very impressed. We can feel secure about the external borders of the CSTO countries. Kyrgyzstan greatly appreciates the contribution of Vladimir Putin to ensuring security and stability in the organization’s space,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.