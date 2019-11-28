President Jeenbekov tells what may cause international tension

Situation related to providing security in the world remains tense. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced during a summit of the CSTO Heads of State.

According to him, termination of the treaties on elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, unclear prospects of the treaty on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive armament bring uncertainty into the existing arms control mechanisms.

«This could lead to the beginning of a new international tension. Kyrgyzstan supports Russia’s efforts to ensure stability and security in the region and in the world as a whole,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.