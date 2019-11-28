Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority

Summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is taking place in Bishkek. The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus and Russia meet in an expanded format.

The session of the Collective Security Council was opened by the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. He noted that the CSTO members openly exchanged views on pressing issues of regional and global security.

«Full understanding was reached on all issues on the agenda of the CSTO session. We discussed the main results of the organization’s activities during the intersessional period and the measures taken to counter modern challenges and security threats. Actual directions of activity for 2020 were determined,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state stressed that within the framework of the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan, active work was carried out to raise the international authority of CSTO. In particular, according to him, legalization of the organization’s Crisis Response Center has been completed.

«Concrete steps have been taken to implement the goals in the field of military, military-economic and military-technical cooperation. A number of major exercises were held — Echelon and Interaction in Russia, Unbreakable Brotherhood in Tajikistan. Coherence of actions of the armed forces of the CSTO member states has been achieved and their combat readiness has been increased,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.