Over 260 journalists accredited to CSTO summit in Bishkek

A summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is taking place in Bishkek. This year it is chaired by Kyrgyzstan.

At least 130 local journalists and 135 representatives of foreign media are accredited to the summit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, along with delegates, journalists included in the pools of the presidents of their countries, as well as other accredited correspondents, arrived in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting of the heads of state will be held in a narrow and expanded format.
