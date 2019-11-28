Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to transfer information about citizens to each other

Chairman of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev signed an agreement between the two Governments on cooperation in the field of migration in Bishkek yesterday. Press service of the agency reported.

According to it, the document provides for the exchange of information:

About citizens staying in the territories of the state parties;

About persons, who were granted or reinstated the citizenship of Kyrgyzstan or Kazakhstan, including in order to suppress the facts of dual citizenship, as well as to exchange experience and provide practical assistance.

The press service notes that about 30,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in labor migration in Kazakhstan.