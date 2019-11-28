Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon discuss border issues

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon the day before. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The meeting was held as part of a regular session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO. The heads of state discussed a wide range of topical issues of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and determined prospects for bilateral interaction.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon focused on the need to further strengthen cooperation between the countries on a wide range of issues, including delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border,» the statement says.