14:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon discuss border issues

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon the day before. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The meeting was held as part of a regular session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO. The heads of state discussed a wide range of topical issues of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and determined prospects for bilateral interaction.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon focused on the need to further strengthen cooperation between the countries on a wide range of issues, including delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border,» the statement says.
link:
views: 198
Print
Related
Over 260 journalists accredited to CSTO summit in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts CSTO summit
CSTO Council in Bishkek. Vladimir Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Coalition military construction to be discussed at CSTO summit in Bishkek
Some Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to CSTO summit
Over 4,000 police officers to ensure public order during CSTO session
Some Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to CSTO summit
Bishkek to host CSTO summit on November 28
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Advantage of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in border, roads, EAEU Advantage of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in border, roads, EAEU
28 November, Thursday
13:51
Over 260 journalists accredited to CSTO summit in Bishkek Over 260 journalists accredited to CSTO summit in Bishk...
13:45
Bishkek hosts CSTO summit
13:20
Culture Minister checks condition of Russian Drama Theater in Bishkek
12:22
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to transfer information about citizens to each other
12:07
The Bakiyevs expand their business in Belarus