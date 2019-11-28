Yekaterinburg company not pay salaries to Kyrgyzstanis for three months

Barsum LLC employs 13 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg city (Russia), who were not paid wages in the amount of more than 100,000 rubles from April to June 2019. Website of the prosecutor’s office of the Sverdlovsk Oblast reports.

According to it, the cleaning company was brought to administrative responsibility for violation of migration and labor laws. The organization is engaged in providing cleaning services at state educational institutions.

The company was fined 255,000 rubles. According to the results of the prosecutor’s inspection, the company was made a submission about inadmissibility of violation of labor rights. The foreign citizens have been paid in full.