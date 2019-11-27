Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life in prison

Trial of the criminal case on the murder of a prosecutor of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Anarbai Mamazhakypov ended in the Osh City Court.

The accused in the case is an employee of the Capital Construction Department of Batken City Administration Melis Kalykov.

The judge, having heard the arguments of the parties, sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment. Thus, the court granted the motion of the prosecutors.

Recall, the prosecutor of Batken region Anarbai Mamazhakypov was killed in Batken on November 18, 2018. His burnt body was found outside the city. The police detained an employee of the local Capital Construction Department on suspicion of the murder.