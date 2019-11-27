Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed

Following the results of a state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan, nine documents were signed:

— Joint declaration of the heads of state of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan;

— A comprehensive program of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2020-2022;

— Agreement between the governments on joint actions for construction of a new bridge and the reconstruction of the existing bridge between the checkpoints Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny of the Kyrgyz Republic and Karasu-Avtodorozhny of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

— Agreement between the governments on cooperation in the field of migration;

— Agreement between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the organization of admission, aerodrome-technical support and protection of military aircraft at military airfields of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

— Agreement between the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and the Committee for Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the fight against economic and financial crimes;

— Agreement between the Ministries of Health of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan;

— Memorandum of mutual cooperation between the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety and the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of exchange of experience in conducting metrological supervision;

— Agreement between the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments and KazakhInvest JSC.

In addition, following the results of the fifth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the decisions were made:

— On the further development of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral cooperation;

— On the checkpoints at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border;

— On cooperation in the field of logistics;

— On cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.