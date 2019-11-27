02:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed

Following the results of a state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan, nine documents were signed:

— Joint declaration of the heads of state of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan;

— A comprehensive program of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2020-2022;

— Agreement between the governments on joint actions for construction of a new bridge and the reconstruction of the existing bridge between the checkpoints Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny of the Kyrgyz Republic and Karasu-Avtodorozhny of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

— Agreement between the governments on cooperation in the field of migration;

— Agreement between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the organization of admission, aerodrome-technical support and protection of military aircraft at military airfields of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

— Agreement between the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and the Committee for Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the fight against economic and financial crimes;

— Agreement between the Ministries of Health of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan;

— Memorandum of mutual cooperation between the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety and the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of exchange of experience in conducting metrological supervision;

— Agreement between the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments and KazakhInvest JSC.

In addition, following the results of the fifth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the decisions were made:

— On the further development of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral cooperation;

— On the checkpoints at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border;

— On cooperation in the field of logistics;

— On cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
link:
views: 299
Print
Related
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan
Advantage of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in border, roads, EAEU
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Bishkek with greetings from Nazarbayev
Jeenbekov: Negotiations with Kazakhstan held in spirit of mutual understanding
Meeting of Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan starts in narrow format
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit Ata-Beyit complex
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan with state visit
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Rally against corruption held in Bishkek Rally against corruption held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
18:33
Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life in prison Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life...
18:27
Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed
18:19
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
18:10
State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison
17:48
Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan