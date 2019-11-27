02:03
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan

«The Kyrgyz side is satisfied with the results of negotiations, and I would like to note the fruitful continuation of our cooperation,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told reporters today.

According to him, during negotiations with the delegation of Kazakhstan, headed by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the parties discussed issue of further development and deepening of allied relations and strategic partnership between the countries.

Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan
A meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council took place, which has not been held for the past five years. The parties discussed issues of interaction in the trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, water, energy and transport sectors.

«We paid special attention to the issues of cultural cooperation between the two fraternal countries that have a common history, language, religion and traditions. We agreed that it was necessary to cooperate more actively in this area. We also discussed issues of interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. During the talks, an exchange of views took place on pressing regional and international issues,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«We noted with satisfaction an increase in the volume of mutual trade between the countries. Compared to last year, the indicator grew by 10.5 percent. The number of Kyrgyz-Kazakh joint ventures has grown to 1,900. This circumstance can serve as a basis for achieving new successes in the economy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
