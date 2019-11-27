State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison

Trial of the case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The process is chaired by a Judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

Hearing of arguments of the parties took place today. The state prosecution requested for the former prime minister Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of his diplomatic rank, the Order of Manas and the right to hold public office for three years.

According to state prosecutors, the defendant’s guilt was proved by the case materials and testimonies of witnesses.

«In particular, witnesses told that from 2008 to 2010, together with the World Bank, the issue of modernization of the Bishkek HPP for $ 150 million was worked out. In court, a witness Igor Chudinov testified that during his work as a prime minister, the working group of the Ministry of Energy and Electric Stations OJSC stopped on a modernization project involving 230 megawatts of power. He also told that Isakov could have been aware of the proposed at international meetings projects, since these issues were included on the agenda. According to the testimony of other witnesses, Isakov worked as the head of the Communications Service of the Central Agency for Development, Investments and Innovations and dealt with the delegation’s visit to China to negotiate the implementation of investment projects, including the modernization of the HPP,» the prosecutor said.

At that time, according to the state prosecutors, Aibek Kaliev worked as an expert at the Central Agency for Development, Investments and Innovations. He studied the issue of modernization of Bishkek HPP, the cost of which amounted to $ 150 million, financing was provided by the World Bank.

«At the same time, the agency rejected the offer of the company and the idea of ​​implementation of this project. Aleksey Eliseev testified that the following parties were interested in the HPP modernization project: a Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Company in the amount of about $ 150 million, TBEA in the amount of about $ 200 million and the state corporation Electric Networks of China in the amount of about $ 150 million. Other companies were not considered for a number of reasons, although there were proposals,» the prosecutor said.

Sapar Isakov, according to the prosecution, knew that the TBEA proposal on modernization of the HPP did not meet the interests of Kyrgyzstan due to overpricing, technical and technological shortcomings. According to the testimony of Aleksey Eliseev, this company was not considered for the reconstruction of the plant, as it discredited itself by offering a corruption scheme. Despite such a negative reputation, Sapar Isakov allegedly continued his actions to grant the right to be elected as the general contractor of the HPP modernization project.

Recall, the former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, the deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security within the criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek HPP. The ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest. All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.