Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan

«We strive for finding and development of new areas of joint work, which is in line with the spirit and nature of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations,» said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during talks with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He recalled that a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council would take place today. It was last time held in 2014 in Nur-Sultan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is convinced that, despite a certain pause in work, the council remains the supreme body of cooperation, contributing to the adoption of important political decisions in the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The past five years have been difficult: trade wars, sanctions confrontations, and on the whole, a deterioration in the international market environment. Despite these difficulties, we strive for maintaining a high level of cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

«Kyrgyzstan is a good neighbor, a fraternal state and an ally for Kazakhstan. We have a common vision, similar views on the development of the situation on many topical issues on the international agenda,» said the President of Kazakhstan.

«A significant legal framework has been formed between our countries, which includes about 180 treaties and agreements. There are other important institutions, where we constructively discuss and find solutions to all issues of mutual interest. Kazakhstan does not have such a comprehensive institutionalization of bilateral relations with any other state,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.