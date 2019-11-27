Advantage of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in border, roads, EAEU

«The important advantages of Kazakh-Kyrgyz economic relations are the presence of a common border, well-established transport infrastructure and partnership in the EAEU,» said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during talks with the head of Kyrgyzstan in an expanded format.

According to him, thanks to this, Kazakhstan has become one of the leading trade partners of Kyrgyzstan, firmly occupying the third position in the foreign trade turnover of the Kyrgyz Republic. In its turn, Kyrgyzstan is the second trading partner of Kazakhstan among the countries of Central Asia.

«Our turnover has been showing steady growth for the third year in a row. From 2015 to 2018, mutual trade grew by 30 percent and amounted to $ 900 million. Kazakhstan is one of the largest investors, who brought about $ 1 billion to the Kyrgyz economy,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

We hope that the Kyrgyz government will continue to provide assistance and generally show a favorable attitude to the activities of Kazakh investors. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

«Cooperation is developing between the border regions, which account for about 50 percent of bilateral trade. All these achievements once again confirm the special status of cooperation between the states,» the President of Kazakhstan said.