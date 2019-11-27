Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Bishkek with greetings from Nazarbayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed «warm greetings and best wishes» from the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Sooronbai Jeenbekov during negotiations in a narrow format. The head of Kazakhstan stated today at an expanded meeting.

According to him, it was Nursultan Nazarbayev who made an invaluable contribution to the development of relations between the countries. Moreover, Kazakhstan highly appreciates the personal contribution to the promotion and development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction and cooperation.

«You and Nursultan Nazarbayev showed political will in 2017 and completed the important stage for the two countries to consolidate the legal status of the state border. This was a clear demonstration to the entire world community of the commitment of our states to the spirit of good neighborliness. For my part, I want to assure that Kazakhstan’s course towards a comprehensive deepening of our strategic partnership is unchanged,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.