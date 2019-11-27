02:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Bishkek with greetings from Nazarbayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed «warm greetings and best wishes» from the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Sooronbai Jeenbekov during negotiations in a narrow format. The head of Kazakhstan stated today at an expanded meeting.

According to him, it was Nursultan Nazarbayev who made an invaluable contribution to the development of relations between the countries. Moreover, Kazakhstan highly appreciates the personal contribution to the promotion and development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction and cooperation.

«You and Nursultan Nazarbayev showed political will in 2017 and completed the important stage for the two countries to consolidate the legal status of the state border. This was a clear demonstration to the entire world community of the commitment of our states to the spirit of good neighborliness. For my part, I want to assure that Kazakhstan’s course towards a comprehensive deepening of our strategic partnership is unchanged,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.
link:
views: 322
Print
Related
Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan
Advantage of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in border, roads, EAEU
Jeenbekov: Negotiations with Kazakhstan held in spirit of mutual understanding
Meeting of Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan starts in narrow format
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit Ata-Beyit complex
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan with state visit
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Rally against corruption held in Bishkek Rally against corruption held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
18:33
Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life in prison Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life...
18:27
Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed
18:19
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
18:10
State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison
17:48
Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan