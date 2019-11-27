Jeenbekov: Negotiations with Kazakhstan held in spirit of mutual understanding

«Our negotiations with Kassym-Jomart Tokaev were held in the traditional spirit of brotherhood and mutual understanding,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at an expanded meeting with the head of Kazakhstan.

According to the head of state, the parties discussed a number of important issues of bilateral cooperation, agreed on key issues of interaction between the two countries and determined practical mechanisms for their implementation.

«I am sure that our negotiations will raise relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to a new, high-quality stage of development. I am confident that the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic partnership and allied relations will continue to be strengthened for the benefit of the peoples of our states. Today we plan to sign a number of bilateral documents, including the final decision of the Supreme Kyrgyz-Kazakh Interstate Council, a joint declaration, a comprehensive program of cooperation between our countries for 2020-2022,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.