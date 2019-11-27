02:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Jeenbekov: Negotiations with Kazakhstan held in spirit of mutual understanding

«Our negotiations with Kassym-Jomart Tokaev were held in the traditional spirit of brotherhood and mutual understanding,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at an expanded meeting with the head of Kazakhstan.

According to the head of state, the parties discussed a number of important issues of bilateral cooperation, agreed on key issues of interaction between the two countries and determined practical mechanisms for their implementation.

«I am sure that our negotiations will raise relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to a new, high-quality stage of development. I am confident that the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic partnership and allied relations will continue to be strengthened for the benefit of the peoples of our states. Today we plan to sign a number of bilateral documents, including the final decision of the Supreme Kyrgyz-Kazakh Interstate Council, a joint declaration, a comprehensive program of cooperation between our countries for 2020-2022,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link:
views: 351
Print
Related
Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan
Advantage of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in border, roads, EAEU
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Bishkek with greetings from Nazarbayev
Meeting of Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan starts in narrow format
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit Ata-Beyit complex
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan with state visit
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Rally against corruption held in Bishkek Rally against corruption held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
18:33
Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life in prison Accused of Batken prosecutor murder sentenced to life...
18:27
Visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan. Nine documents signed
18:19
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
18:10
State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison
17:48
Kazakh President: We strive for development of new areas of work with Kyrgyzstan