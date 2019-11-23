Smuggling schemes. Kyrgyzstanis are urged to participate in peaceful rally

Users of social media urge Kyrgyzstanis to participate in a peaceful rally against corruption.
The initiative was voiced by active users themselves. As it is specified, the rally has no organizers, none of the participants pursues political interests.
Many explain their appeal by worries about the future of children and the country.
Users stress that they want to live in the republic without corruption, and demand a reaction to the investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP. Recall, a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, murdered in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he transferred millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan and who of the local officials helped him in this. Smuggling schemes lead to the Raiymbek Matraimov’s clan.
The hashtag # Raimkamalsyn # Raimavturmu was launched on the social media.
Calls to participate in the anti-corruption rally also come from abroad. Civil activist Aibek Baratov recorded a video message to Kyrgyzstanis.