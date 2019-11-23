Smuggling schemes. Kyrgyzstanis are urged to participate in peaceful rally

Users of social media urge Kyrgyzstanis to participate in a peaceful rally against corruption.

The initiative was voiced by active users themselves. As it is specified, the rally has no organizers, none of the participants pursues political interests.

Many explain their appeal by worries about the future of children and the country.

В понедельник 25 Ноября в 11.30 свободные граждане Кыргызстана выходят к зданию Парламента, выступая против коррупции, за свое будущее, за будущее наших детей. Приходи, приводи друзей, не молчи, это важно. pic.twitter.com/v07RpeA0rr — Shamil (@shumbro) November 23, 2019

Всё высшее руководство страны, депутаты-вы своровали наше настоящее и воруете будущее у наших детей. Еще про себя я могу стерпеть. Но за будущее детей я буду бороться. Хватит народ держать за дегенератов! #kyrgyzstan #raimgate #раимкамалсын — Jamilya Biialinova (@Jamilya_Bi) November 22, 2019

Users stress that they want to live in the republic without corruption, and demand a reaction to the investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP. Recall, a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, murdered in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he transferred millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan and who of the local officials helped him in this. Smuggling schemes lead to the Raiymbek Matraimov’s clan.

!



Мирная гражданская RE:АКЦИЯ



25.11 в 11:30 на площади Ала-Тоо!



Давайте покажем правительству, что нам не все равно на то, что происходит! ОТСТОИМ СВОЮ ГРАЖДАНСКУЮ ПОЗИЦИЮ ВМЕСТЕ!



Требуем реакцию на расследование @kloopnews @Azattyk_Radiosu !!! pic.twitter.com/41qSKMDZYM — Ракета Томагавк (@burayalisa) November 23, 2019

The hashtag # Raimkamalsyn # Raimavturmu was launched on the social media.

Calls to participate in the anti-corruption rally also come from abroad. Civil activist Aibek Baratov recorded a video message to Kyrgyzstanis.