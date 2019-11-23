Deputy initiates impeachment of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina intends to initiate beginning of an impeachment procedure against the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. She posted on Facebook.

«At the next plenary meeting of the Parliament, I will suggest my colleagues to begin the procedure for impeachment of Sooronbai Jeenbekov as a possible participant of a transnational corrupt group,» the parliament member said.

She expressed hope that the deputies would support her.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov should be immediately removed from his post and prosecuted. Irina Karamushkina

«If the deputies are not ready to vote for impeachment, I will announce creation of a people’s movement «For Impeachment of Jeenbekov,» which will force the Parliament to fulfill the people’s will or dissolve,» she wrote.

The deputy believes that the Prosecutor General should find out whether Sooronbai Jeenbekov had information about corruption in the customs authorities in Osh region, and bring him to justice on charges of corruption or negligence, depending on whether he knew about crimes in the units of the State Customs Service or not.

Irina Karamushkina also said that she intended to send a request to the Prosecutor General’s Office, and demand to estimate the effectiveness of the activities of the former plenipotentiary representative of the Government in Osh region Sooronbai Jeenbekov, because «corruption occurred exactly in the area entrusted to him that could erode statehood and independence of the republic.»

Recall, according to the Constitution, the president of Kyrgyzstan can be removed from office only on the basis of a charge put forward by the Parliament for committing a crime, confirmed by conclusion of the Prosecutor General about presence of signs of crime in the actions of the head of state.

The public continues to discuss the high-profile investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP . Recall, a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, murdered in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he transferred millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan and who of the local officials helped him in this. Smuggling schemes lead to the Raiymbek Matraimov’s clan.

The presidential spokeswoman made a formal statement, in which the position of Sooronbai Jeenbekov is unclear.