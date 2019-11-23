13:28
Ex-employee of 7th Directorate of Interior Ministry wins case against Asia News

Bakyt Matmusaev, an ex-employee of the Seventh Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, won a case against the Kyrgyz-language media outlet Asia News. Member of SDPK Political Council Adil Turdukulov told 24.kg news agency.

He acted as a public defender of the media outlet. According to Turdukulov, the former police official was offended by a series of publications about him and considered them slanderous. He estimated his moral damage at 10 million soms. He filed the lawsuit to the Oktyabrsky District Court.

«Judge A. Jeenbekova partially granted the claim, having awarded only 15,000 soms. It is still unknown whether the plaintiff will appeal the decision,» said Adil Turdukulov.

Asia News newspaper lost a case to the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov and the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev. Both media outlets must pay 1 million soms each. The plaintiffs requested 10 million each.
