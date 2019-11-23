Incidence of iron-deficiency anemia on rise in Bishkek

There is an increase in the incidence of iron-deficiency anemia in Bishkek. The Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision of the capital reports.

For the nine months of 2019, at least 10,147 patients were registered, 4,532 of them are children. In 2018, there were 8,918 such patients, 3,919 of them were children.

The center reminds that anemia is a group of diseases characterized by a decrease in hemoglobin and (or) the number of circulating red blood cells in the blood below normal for a given age and gender level.

The norm of hemoglobin in the blood is 110 g / l for children, 120 g / l — for women, 130 g / l — for men.

Chronic iron deficiency anemia is a painful condition caused by impaired hemoglobin synthesis due to iron deficiency. Iron is the main building material for building hemoglobin molecules.

Prevention of the disease is proper nutrition. The daily diet should contain at least 25 milligrams of iron, for pregnant women — at least 30 milligrams.

The center added that the state program for prevention of IDA has been working for more than 10 years in Kyrgyzstan, the population is provided with safe, fortified flour with vitamin-mineral and mineral supplements with iron preparations.